Laugh it up Kelowna during ‘Funny for a Girl Festival’

The festival will take place March 11 and 12 at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge

Not just a pretty face they’re actually pretty hilarious too. Eight of Kelowna’s top female comedians are stepping up to the stage to compete in a four-show festival this March. Kathleen McGee and Stéphanie Morin-Robert will be headlining the event at Dakota’s Comedy Lounge with guest appearances by Nancy Ho and Nina Wilder.

The Funny For A Girl Comedy Festival looks to showcase not only Kelowna’s thriving comedy scene but also the range of talent in the city.

David Kopp of Kelowna Comedy said the local ladies are extremely talented and will be hosting, co-headlining as well as competing in the contest.

The festival is sponsored by Kelowna’s Haven Mattress which will pay for the comedian’s travel and talent.

“Times are changing, but stand-up comedy still skews male, typically. It is the intention of this festival to provide an opportunity to women so their voices are heard and their feminine perspectives are emboldened,” said Scott Amis, founder of Haven Mattress.

“A female-focused comedy festival gives these women a chance to network, be seen by their peers and the community, and to progress toward their professional goals. Funny for a Girl Comedy Festival embraces, rethinks, and rebukes the tired cliche that female comedians need to be compared to their male peers. Funny for a girl is funny.”

The event runs March 11 and 12 at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge and tickets can be purchased through https://kelownacomedy.ca/.

READ MORE: First pilot BCLC sportsbook opens at Chances Kelowna, just in time for the Super Bowl

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ComedyKelowna