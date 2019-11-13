Lake Country to hold a Christmas musical with country music flavour

Tickets for the show are $39.95 and can be purchased on the Kelowna Tickets website

Open Range will perform the music of the Cowboy Christmas Carol at Creekside Theatre on Dec. 20. (Contributed)

What do you get when you cross Ebeneezer Scrooge with the Wild West?

You can find out at the Cowboy Christmas Carol on Dec. 20, at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

The timeless Dickens classic will take a western twist as Rob Dinwoodie and friends present the evening of music, drama and story.

“We are excited to bring Cowboy Christmas Carol to Creekside Theatre,” said Dinwoodie, the producer.

“The Cowboy Christmas Carol is really about not ever being too old to change.”

Jeb, a calloused old cowboy, who after weeks alone in a cabin on the range with the wind his only companion, spends Christmas Eve alone where he is transformed over the course of the evening.

The part of Jeb is played by Jason Armstrong, a well-known disc jockey in Vernon.

Armstrong will have guests spellbound as he is haunted by his past, present and future.

This spirited production combines music, drama and poetry to depict this ageless story the western way.

Also joining Dinwoodie is his band Open Range, with Dixon Zalit playing a variety of instruments, and Tim Boulter, singer/songwriter on bass.

The music throughout the evening will be a mix of traditional and original Christmas tunes.

Also joining the group is accomplished fiddle player Anjuli Dyanna.

Cowboy Christmas Carol is a can’t miss holiday event for the whole family and is guaranteed to bring laughter and joy to the season.

“It’s a really good family show,” said Dinwoodie. “It’s a got a little bit for everybody. There’s never a dull moment.”

“We bring in a lot of people from all over Canada and the U.S.A. I think we’ve got a quality show that can match the product of anybody anywhere. To me that’s exciting.”

Tickets are $39.95 and are available online at Kelownatickets.com or by phone at 250-766-9309.