Lake Country artists bring Sea of Love to gallery

An homage to nature, ecosystems, connections and discoveries has washed up at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

Artists Shannon Lester and Endrené Shepherd are immersed in an artistic practice that offers commentary, anecdotes and observations of the natural world. The exhibit, called Sea of Love, is on now at the local gallery until Nov. 20.

A visual artist and Okanagan-based teacher since 1999, Lester works primarily in acrylic on canvas and has explored topics related to gender identity and sexuality in the past. His current work has moved more into the realms of fantasy, mysticism, surrealism and nature spirituality with a strong focus on underwater/ocean art. Lester grew up in Newfoundland and spent six years living and teaching in Osaka, Japan where he started the drag-based performance art collective Kiss Kiss Bang Bang in 2009. He is also a local drag personality known as Sasha Zamolodchikova in Kelowna and entertains regularly at different venues in B.C. and beyond.

Born in Vancouver and raised in the rural setting of Kaleden, B.C., Shepherd displayed an aptitude for art-making from an early age. She learned how to handle watercolours from her grandfather, and has always made art the focal point of her life. She graduated from the Capilano College Film Studies program in 1999, and went on to get a BFA degree from UBCO in 2004. Her work has been at exhibitions locally and internationally.

READ MORE: Lake Country artist takes viewers under the sea at Kelowna gallery

READ MORE: Vernon theatre looks to serve liquor at the movies

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibit