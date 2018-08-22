Lake Country art exhibit focuses on protest

The new exhibition Sign of the Times: the Art of Protest will be at the Lake Country Art Gallery

Members of the Lake Country Art Gallery are coming together in the upcoming exhibition, Sign of the Times: the Art of Protest to make statements about the current local or global political climate, according to a gallery release.

Throughout history, artists have been and continue to be, in the forefront by making statements and rallying for social change, the release said.

Think Picasso’s Guernica, Joseph Beuys, the Guerrilla Girls, Banksy, Pussy Riot and Ai Weiwei, the release said.

In addition to the exhibition in the gallery there will be a display of Protest Signs on the front lawn of the gallery during the ArtWalk weekend, Sept. 8 and 9, the release said.


