Susan Rice headlines I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! Friday, March 7 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted Photo)

Ladies celebrate their day laughing in North Okanagan

16th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! at Performing Arts Centre

International Women’s Day will be celebrated with some of the funniest female comics around.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! returns for its 16th year Friday, March 6 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

A beloved annual tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! brings a selection of professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

“Get the girls together for this annual ritual, and revel in the joys of being a woman,” said Camillia Courts, VDAC’s promotions and marketing coordinator.

Comedian Susan Rice headlines the show, which is emceed by Nic Enright Morin, (comic and founding member of Vancouver’s comedy production house Amusings Comedy), with opening acts by Helen Schneiderman (Second Place, BC’s Funniest New Female Comic) and Molly Wilson (Ovation Award-winner and touring star of Molly’s Comedy Cabaret).

“Celebrate International Women’s Day with us and some of the funniest women in comedy,” said Courts.

With mature material and situations, the show may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go online to www.ticketseller.ca for preview clips, tickets and more information.

