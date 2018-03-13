Country artist Dan Davidson signs a fan’s arm priot to Brett Kissell taking the stage Monday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Vernon partied like it was a Friday night, on a Monday – thanks to country artist Brett Kissel coming to town.

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards’ reigning Male Artist of the Year had fans of all ages clapping along and stomping their boots to such hits as We Were That Song and his latest hit, Anthem.

“The crowd in Vernon has got me walking on air,” Kissel tweeted after the show, where he said he’d like to return.

The 27-year-old Alberta resident was all over the stage. And the crowd was loving every minute.

Among those in the audience was 90-year-old “Grandpa Ken” – fiddle superstar Tyler Vollrath’s relative. Vollrath grew up listening to his grandpa “Lefty” who retired to the Okanagan. Grandpa’s eyes swelled with pride as he watched Vollrath wow the crowd with his talent.

Joining Kissel on stage for one cover song, was a friend he grew up with, Trevor Panczak – who admittedly grew up a lot bigger than Kissel, whom he towered over.

Opening for Kissel was Dan Davidson, known for such hits as Found. Like Kissel, he bounced all over the stage with energy. Davidson also took the time to meet with fans in the lobby, signing hats, tickets and even an arm.

See Prairie singer brings ‘front porch jams’ to Vernon

Kissel plays for a sold out crowd in Cranbrook Tuesday, then he hits up the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in Penticton Friday.

See Brett Kissel announces Okanagan tour stops

 

Lumby resident Amber Peters eagerly awaits an autograph from country artist Dan Davidson prior to Brett Kissel taking the stage Monday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Brett Kissel holds up a sign from a young fan named Mackenzie during his show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Monday, where he had the crowd partying like it was a Friday night. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Brett Kissel has North Okanagan fans screaming for more during his Monday night show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Dan Davidson opens for Brett Kissel Monday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Previous story
Poetry nights spark indigenous self exploration

Just Posted

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Woman arrested in string of Armstrong fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after Nanaimo loses funding for supportive housing

Most Read

  • Kickin’ It Up A Notch

    Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, along with Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, rocked Kelowna Friday night

  • Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

    Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday