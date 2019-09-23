The show is inspired by the hit TV show of the same name. (Kelowna Community Theatre)

Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

The theatre production inspired the popular CBC television show

Kim’s Convenience is coming to Kelowna for a one-night-only show at the Kelowna Community Theatre in the new year.

“We’re excited to host this new Canadian classic that critics have been raving about,” said Geraldine Parent, Kelowna Community Theatre manager.

“It’s a perfect show for a date night or family outing, as the show is both hilarious and touching.”

The theatre production, which inspired the popular CBC television show, follows Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, who grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring.

The show is set to take place on March 17, 2020, and tickets are available at kelownatickets.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s fringe festival deemed a success

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Just Posted

Lucky fan meets McDavid in Kelowna

Connor McDavid was practicing with the Edmonton Oilers at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sunday

Westbank Cemetary in West Kelowna robbed of name plaques

The cemetary has reported 56 name plaques missing

Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

The theatre production inspired the popular CBC television show

Minivan and bus collide on Cooper Road in Kelowna

Police and fire department were called to the scene after a collision on Cooper Road involving two vehicles

Kelowna’s fringe festival deemed a success

The festival has exceeded expectations, selling over 1,500 tickets

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

LETTER: Trudeau controversy a non-issue

Brownface was a meaningless act of costuming

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Kidz Bop bring their world tour to Penticton

Kidz Bop will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan and Shuswap blossom at Communities in Bloom awards

District of Sicamous, City of Armstrong double winners at B.C. awards gala; Lumby also a winner

Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Test results will be tracked to find areas where improvement is needed.

Most Read