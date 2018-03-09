Kids hit the right note

Kids are raising their voices to show they care.

Hundreds of students in the Vernon School District united in song for the annual Choral Showcase Wednesday at the Performing Arts Centre.

“Music has the power to change lives and bring people together,” said MC Lynn Hadfield, of the event that brought so many children together.

Three performances included 19 different choirs and 14 different schools, with each school choir performing a pair of songs. Each of the three performances, which were all different, culminated with a mass choir, where the students sang This Song is For the Children.

These very children are taking the inspirational song a little further and will be singing in support of the community’s homeless and struggling Saturday.

For anyone who missed the Choral Showcase, they can make an even greater impact at a flash mob that will take place Saturday at the Village Green Centre food court at noon.

There, students will be sharing their song, and will also be bringing and collecting socks for the Upper Room Mission.

“So let’s rock some socks,” said Hadfield.

For Okanagan Landing Elementary Grade 6 students Charlotte Lemay and Brinnley Magee, it’s a valuable exercise in showing compassion.

“We believe that getting people to think and talk about various social issues is important for raising public support and affecting meaningful change,” the two Grade 6 students said.

“When issues are not talked about, they remain in the shadows and are not understood. Here in Vernon, there is a growing concern with members of our community who feel increasingly lonely and helpless.

“Many of these people – men, women and children – are without the basics of food, clothing and shelter. As a community of empathetic, supportive individuals, we hope that all of you feel inspired by our song – This Song Is For The Children.

“Please carry our message of awareness, love and respect in your hearts.”

This is the second such youth initiative in a week. A separate event took place last Saturday with the Canadian Youth For Change, see Youth urge compassion.



