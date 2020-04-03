The Wild! are a rock band from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s The Wild! to host live stream concert April 4

The Kelowna staple will be playing songs off their new album Listen to Still Believe In Rock and Roll

Kelowna rock staple, The Wild!, will be live-streaming a concert on Saturday, April 4, in an effort to connect with fans, while concert venues remain closed.

Beginning at 12 p.m. PST, the group will be performing music from their latest album, Still Believe In Rock and Roll, which was released on March 20.

A frequent collaborator of The Wild!, Mike Fraser (known for his work with AC/DC, Metallica and Aerosmith) returned to produce the album. The Wild! combines classic rock and roll, with blues and rockabilly inflections. If you haven’t heard of the wild, check out their latest single, Playing With Fire and the title track – Still Believe In Rock and Roll.

The Wild! had to postpone their upcoming tour dates and are assuring their fans that they will deliver an incredible performance that is not to be missed.

The performance can be caught on Facebook Live here.

READ MORE: 20 years later: Doc Willoughbys keeps the Kelowna music scene alive

READ MORE: B.C. business groups warn revenues down 50-75% during COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

Just Posted

Kelowna gamer donates proceeds to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Dylan St. Onge will donate all his April proceeds to help those affected by COVID-19

Kelowna’s The Wild! to host live stream concert April 4

The Kelowna staple will be playing songs off their new album Listen to Still Believe In Rock and Roll

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

City of Kelowna Bylaw to assist with compliance of public health orders

Bylaw can issue formal warnings and will contact Interior Health when ongoing non-compliance is occurring

Campfires banned in Central Okanagan to support COVID-19 efforts

The ban follows the provincial decision to suspend open burning until April 15

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Summerland Action Festival cancelled

COVID-19 pandemic leads to decision to stop large outdoor event

COVID19 pushes Salmon Arm boxing coach into students’ living rooms

Needs of students with Parkinson’s prompts Bulldogs’ Peggy Maerz into Zoom Room

B.C. lawyer describes inmate’s positive COVID-19 test as ‘a huge problem’

Virus in the confined space of Okanagan Correctional Centre may be difficult to contain

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Updated: Two trucks collide on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Due to a vehicle incident

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Most Read