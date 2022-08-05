(Red Bird Brewing Inc./Facebook)

Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewery hatches three-day music festival

Nestfest is on from August 4-6

Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing is hosting their first music festival starting today (Aug. 4).

There’s no shortage of live music at the recently renovated brewery as they host musicians three-to-four nights a week, but this weekend is different as they’re bringing in 22 different acts to perform over the next three days in what they’re calling ‘Nestfest’.

The festival is to celebrate the brewery’s fifth anniversary, as it opened back on Aug. 5, 2017. For the last four years, they’ve hosted hundreds of live music nights. While it opened five years ago, they moved into their newly renovated space next door back in March, which features two stages (one indoor, one outdoor). It also features a larger patio and seating inside and out.

Back in July, the brewery confirmed the 22 artists for Nestfest.

And a week later released the schedule.

Red Bird’s first Nestfest runs from Aug. 4-6. Single day passes and three-day passes are available for purchase on Red Bird’s website.

