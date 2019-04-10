Freida Whales will perform May 11 at 275 Leon Ave (formerly the site of Level Nite Club, but soon to be relaunched) photo: Brandon Dodds

Kelowna’s Freida Whales shares bill with RuPaul Drag Race star

The show takes place May 11

Kelowna’s own Freida Whales is sharing a line-up with RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna.

Whales, also known as Tyson Cook, has been a prominent figure in Kelowna’s burgeoning drag scene and is no stranger to sharing the stage with stars. Cook has shared a bill with Noir also known as Derrick Barry from season eight and is best known for his Britney Spears impersonation last year.

“I was definitely a RuPaul baby,” said Cook.

“When I started experimenting I didn’t have many outfits but I started making my own…It’s crazy what you can do with make-up and how you can transform your face with contour.”

Cook now creates mystical outfits that included turning himself into an ice cream cone complete with ice cream shoes. He also has been successful in collaborating with brands and now sells nails, shirts and other merchandise to fans.

READ MORE: Kelowna Drag King rocks out into the spotlight

READ MORE: Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

“I like to keep busy, I was definitely an entrepreneur growing up,” said Cook.

“It’s fun and I love doing it (drag). It’s more of an art form.”

On May 11, Freida Whales will perform at 275 Leon Ave (formerly the site of Level Nite Club, but soon to be relaunched) with the season two star of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

READ MORE: Peak Pride paints rainbow on Big White Ski Resort

READ MORE: Breathing in with Ginger Snapp

Tatianna is being brought to the city by Kelowna based Rebellious Unicorns as part of their on-going FruitCake series. On the show, she was best known for regularly being complimented as one of the prettiest in her season. However, she was critiqued for relying too heavily on her looks.

Cook will also be hosting a drag cruise for Pride this year, tickets wil be announced on the Freida Whales Facebook page.

Tickets to the show are available at www.rebelliousunicorns.com.

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries
Top motocross riders in Canada coming to the South Okanagan

Most Read