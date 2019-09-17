Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival starts Thursday

The international festival will host 12 different acts over three days

Kelowna’s first-ever Fringe Festival is set to get underway on Thursday.

The event will take place from Thursday, Sept. 19. to Sunday, Sept. 22. featuring a dozen acts from the Okanagan to South Africa, performing in four downtown Kelowna locations.

The Fringe Festival has been organized by a committee of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO), with the schedule being created so that audiences can watch every show without confliction.

ALSO READ: Marmalade Cat Cafe comes to Kelowna’s Okanagan College

ALSO READ: Rockets to host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Executive Director of ARTSCO Dustyn Baulkham said his team has put a lot of work in preparing for the festival and hopes the community enjoys it.

“We have been planning for well over a year and now that it’s nearly here, we’re getting very excited,” he said. “The response from the community has been wonderful and we hope that will continue with lots of folks coming out to take in the shows and support the Kelowna Fringe Festival.”

The acts range from comedy, dance and unusual spectacles. Baulkham said that public support will allow the festival to continue in Kelowna.

“The big thing is bums in seats. The more people that attend the shows will help make the Kelowna Fringe Festival a success and assist us in making this a reality for years to come.”

Schedule and tickets for the festival can be found on the Kelowna Fringe website here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.