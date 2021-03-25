Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70K people vying for the top prize

Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)

A Kelowna woman is $1.5 million richer after winning an online poker tournament.

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70,000 other contestants for the top prize in the PokerStars Sunday Million 15th Anniversary tournament, which ended Tuesday night (March 23).

“It feels impossible. This is the best day of my life. It’s not close,” Kade said in an Instagram post announcing her big win.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

According to her LinkedIn, Kade has been playing poker professionally for the last seven years.

She’s also famous on the online streaming platform Twitch.

Previously, Kade made headlines in the poker world by calling out online poker platform GGPoker for making controversial figure Dan Bilzerian a brand ambassador and criticizing sexism in poker. GGPoker subsequently cancelled an affiliate deal it had with Kade.

Kade has now signed with a new team, America’s Cardroom.

Well,@GGPoker finally responded to the Bilzerian mess, by terminating my residual affiliate account from way back (idgaf) – a day after International Women’s Day, and not acknowledging any wrongdoing or anything remotely close to an apology. Seems about right. pic.twitter.com/f9TMKBoVrc — Vanessa Kade (@VanessaKade) March 9, 2021

📣RaffleAlert💥 Tag 2 friends, RT, watch the video, subscribe to our YT channel, comment with the hashtag #TheNextMoneyMaker & let us know why you will become the next Moneymaker. You'll be entered into a raffle for a $33 ticket. YT Video https://t.co/lT2TiZuFDu @CMONEYMAKER pic.twitter.com/al7LUBoU9P — Americas Cardroom (@ACR_POKER) March 21, 2021

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

poker