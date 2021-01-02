Kelowna-themed board game lands in Capital News office

A Kelowna-themed board game made its way from a thrift store to a resident’s home and now, the Kelowna Capital News office.

Perry Gurniak is the Capital News’ warehouse manager. When he’s not working, he spends his spare time looking for treasures in Kelowna thrift stores. Eight years ago, he found a Monopoly-like board game that featured Kelowna businesses, establishments, politicians and even Rotary club members.

He said he figured the game was made sometime in the ’90s.

Gurniak bought the game right away but never got around to playing it. But when the pandemic hit, he said he wanted to pass it on to someone else to play it as they isolate.

It eventually made its way to the Capital News office, so the team decided to play it.

The game features Rutland Senior Secondary, the city hall, and lists council members of the time, including Ben Lee.

“I heard there’s one about Vernon, but I’ve never seen one. I’ve heard about a Penticton version too,” he said.

“It was a mystery to me. I don’t know who even invented that… but 24 years ago, that’s a long time to have a board game that’s still in good condition like this.”

READ: Okanagan mom among top lottery winners in B.C.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna