Kelowna rebels host art fundraiser

Rebel With A Cause is hosting an art auction and launch party, Dec. 12

Rebels in Kelowna are hosting a launch party for new their nonprofit.

Artists Emily Elizabeth and Sam Shakura, co-founders of Rebel With A Cause, created the charitable organization of alternative, B.C. artists who are striving to provide art as a form of healing, uniting, and empowering our local communities and those in need, according to a press release.

On Dec. 12 from 5 to 10 p.m., the launch party and art auction will take place at Third Space Coffee and the Landmark II Lobby.

The event includes more than 80 artists from the Okanagan Valley and throughout B.C. The evening is catered towards the top art lovers within the Okanagan and will be a fabulous way to promote local art culture, according to the release.

“Together, our artists will be raising funds for the charitable organizations associated with Third Space like Freedom’s Door, The Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Karis Society, which all provide support and care for Kelowna’s less fortunate. We aim to continue our collaboration with Third Space to host our free ‘Rebel with a Cause’ art workshops in Spring 2018 led by our amazing rebels,” said the rebels in the release.

Find out more about the organization at www.rebelwithacause.ca.

