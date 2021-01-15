Megan Freedman’s music video for Perfect was shot at the Lindon House on Ethel Street. (Perfect - Megan Freedman)

Megan Freedman’s music video for Perfect was shot at the Lindon House on Ethel Street. (Perfect - Megan Freedman)

Kelowna musician’s anti-bullying anthem receives international award

The music video was shot at Kelowna’s Lindon House

A Kelowna-based singer-songwriter Megan Freedman continues her rise in the music scene with another award-winning music video.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Freedman was able to shoot her music video, Perfect, with local filmmakers Carey Missler and Evan Berg, during the summer.

Freedman said the original plan for the video looked a lot different than what they ended up with.

“First, we had to delay it. Originally, we were going to shoot in April for a late spring release, which was cancelled,” she said.

“The original plan was that we were going to do a large-scale flash mob but early on, we started to gear away from that as we saw how the pandemic unfolded. Originally, we wanted to have different actors for each verse of the song and then I was going to be singing to them.”

Despite the scaled back cast, the video has gone on to win bronze at the Global Music Awards. Freedman said it was a pleasant surprise.

“When we send out these videos to big competitions, we don’t ever really expect anything out of it.”

“So when Carey sent us the ‘we won an award’ text, it was a nice surprise to see that, especially because it was really hard to make that video during this time,” she said.

Missler said shooting during the pandemic required a lot more work than usual as the smaller crew meant they had to take on more roles than they normally would.

“We had to keep our film crew small… and we had to make sure the property we were shooting at was completely clean,” he said.

“We also had to make sure our actors and the film crew weren’t sick. We took all the precautions we could possibly take.”

He said they also had to shoot the video in the course of one day when normally they would take multiple days to shoot at a variety of locations with different actors.

Freedman said she wrote Perfect after coming to terms with her past experience with bullying, and she wants to remind people that, especially now in the time of influencers and numerous social media platforms, to be kind to themselves and others.

“People are hurtful to themselves and to others through cyber-bullying… and I just think that people need to hear this. They need to hear that it’s ok to have a bad day or when people are mean to you, it doesn’t matter because you’re still perfect.”

READ: Proposed 46-storey tower dubbed ‘2020’ would be Kelowna’s tallest building

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan musicians struggling in silence through pandemic

Just Posted

An elementary school student misplaced their glucose monitoring device for diabetes and his family and teachers are hoping someone maybe picked it up. (Dexcom)
Vernon student missing medical device

Receiver used to monitor diabetes believed left in snowbank at school

The revitalization of Polson Park is one of the many projects that come to council’s mind that could benefit from the Fortis BC Legacy Fund. (Debbie Gibson photo)
Vernon council considers use of $13M ‘legacy’

Fortis BC Legacy Fund to be discussed further in special meeting of council

Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)
‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six remembered

GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal already for family involved in deadly crash near Enderby

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kristine Roesler argued she handled the gun safely and did it in the spirit of ‘dark humour’

The exhibit is set to open on Nov. 13. (File)
UBCO recieves $1.9M for cleantech hub

UBCO campus will help develop and commercialize clean technologies and create up to 50 well-paying jobs

Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project is on track, despite COVID-19 and the recent provincial election. (Government of BC photo)
Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 closures announced

The first major closures are expected to occur starting on April 12 until May 14

Black Press media file
Port McNeill driver tells police he thought the pandemic meant no breathalyzers

Suspect facing criminal charges after breathalyzer readings in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Megan Freedman’s music video for Perfect was shot at the Lindon House on Ethel Street. (Perfect - Megan Freedman)
Kelowna musician’s anti-bullying anthem receives international award

The music video was shot at Kelowna’s Lindon House

Forestry companies in B.C. agree to abide by the cedar protocols based on traditional laws of the First Nation members of the Nanwakolas Council. (Photo courtesy, Nanwakolas Council)
Landmark deal sees B.C. forest firms treat big cedars like a First Nation would

Western Forest Products, Interfor among companies to adapt declaration drafted by Nanwakolas Council

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A northern resident killer whale shows injuries sustained by a collision with a vessel in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Coast Guard ramps up protections for B.C. whales

First-ever Marine Mammal Desk will enhance cetacean reporting and enforcement

Most Read