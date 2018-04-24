Credit: Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelowna gallery exhibition features relic-like art

Immaculate Deception, by Penticton artist Johann Wessels, will be displayed until July

The Kelowna Art Gallery is showcasing a Penticton artist for the next few months.

Immaculate Deception, by Johann Wessels, features a series of relics and artifacts the artist has meticulously crafted and explores how art can trick both the eye and the mind to seduce and persuade its viewers, according to an art gallery news release.

In the exhibition, Wessels has taken a closer look at Western art symbols, reconstructing them in new and imagined ways, to draw attention to the value and status people have assigned to these icons and objects. The resulting works range from relics that appear to have been constructed in ancient times from natural materials like wood or rock, to painted depictions of artifacts that are glossy, rich, and ornate, said the release.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore this exhibition themselves and can see how the artist has employed his arsenal of artistic tools to fool the viewer and reveal thrilling old tricks.

The exhibition is on view through July 8, in Reynold’s gallery space, at the art gallery.

Born in South Africa, Wessels attended the University of the Freestate and graduated with a BA in Fine Art with majors in Printmaking, Drawing, and History of Art. Wessels taught printmaking and history of art at universities across South Africa. He also worked in the Canadian film and television business as an artist for many years. He now focuses his attention on fine art, said the release.

For more information about current exhibitions, public programming, or special events, please visit www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.

Kelowna gallery exhibition features relic-like art

