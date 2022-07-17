Kelowna Fan Experience a sight to see

Fred Flinstone, Batman, Spiderman, and more could be found at the event

You may have caught some of your favourite characters wandering around Kelowna’s downtown this weekend for the Kelowna Fan Experience.

The weekend was filled with things to see and enjoy like improv games, lip sync battles, scavengers hunts, and Spongebob the Musical.

Kelowna Cosplayer Ethereal Ashie, also known as Ashley Johnson, was so excited to be back out with the con-munity.

“We’re a really tight knit community,” Johnson said, “and it’s growing and growing and growing every single year we do this. Because we had such a big hiatus with COVID it’s just growing even more, because people are like ‘I want to be part of this, this is the fun part, this is the nerds!’”

Cosplayers dressed to impress at the 2022 Kelowna Fan Experience (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Events took place at the Black Box Theatre, the Delta Hotel, and the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Vendors of all kinds came out, Canadian actor Omari Newton signed autographs and held a voice acting workshop, and Kelowna’s Ascalon Academy was showing off swordsmanship.

“We started up last year just kind of sneaking it in there, getting things developed like logos and such,” said owner Tyler (Murdoch) Therrien. “We teach German Longsword from the 1570s. We teach the German Rapier from the same system. We teach generic Italian fencing, which then can split off into the specific styles, different masters of the period as well as a French style. And, we’ve dipped our toes into the British Military Saber of the 19th century which is quite different than all of them, but it can be a blast.”

Kelowna Fan Experience concluded at 4 p.m. Sunday (July 17).

