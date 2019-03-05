Kelowna entrepreneur goes beyond the physical realm

Marissa Young is foraging her own path, one tarot card at a time.

Since starting her own business, Wildflower Healing Arts 10 years ago, Young has found a way to create her own space without a set office. The intuitive entrepreneur is regularly featured at festivals, local vintage shops, coffee and tea shops, women’s circles, moon circles and at Tandava Yoga. Young also offers environmental space cleansing and reiki sessions and training. She has created her own manuals for her reiki students to study from.

“I shied away from my gifts for a long time, I didn’t embrace it until I realized my purpose in life was to share it with my community,” she said.

Young didn’t embrace her gifts until she went for a reiki session with Stacey Simpson, who then became her reiki master, teaching her about how to conduct reiki sessions of her own. She says its the first time she met someone with similar gifts to hers.

“It’s who I am and it’s part of me. Not accepting that part of me is like being fragmented. I love doing it (reiki and tarot) and being able to assist people in their healing and really holding space for others.”

Her business began at Tandava Yoga in Kelowna when owner and friend, Dawn Petrin offered her a space to conduct reiki sessions after she had her daughter, Ava Rose.

“We receive messages in many forms whether it is in symbols, totem animals, numbers,” said Young. “I look at myself on this earth as a bridge between the physical plane and this one.”

Young’s next event Power Through Practice will take place March 7 at The Forum at 1317 Ethel Street in celebration of International Women’s Day.

To book a private session or event with Young connect with her on her Facebook page.

