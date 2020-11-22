Kelowna’s Post-Modern Connection performs for Riot on the Roof on the top of the Vernon Parkade Saturday, Aug. 22. The band is scheduled to play in the “Live @ The KCT” series in Kelowna on Dec. 4. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)

Kelowna concert series moves online due to new health orders

Rebellious Unicorns series ‘Live @ The KCT’ has moved to an online model until further notice

The long-awaited return of live music in Kelowna is being put on hold due to new provincial health orders, but one live concert series will still be streamed online.

The Rebellious Unicorns Production Company series “Live @ The KCT (Kelowna Community Theatre)” is cancelling the in-person component of the scheduled shows until at least Dec. 7 — the date the new health directives will either expire or be extended.

“We are extremely disappointed about the province’s decision to extend the public gathering ban to events like Live @ The KCT,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns and Unicorns.LIVE.

“This is just one more hurdle in a frustrating exercise to put artists back to work and provide live entertainment for the public.”

The series was scheduled to have two live performances on each event night, with a maximum of 50 people per show in the 800-plus seat theatre with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Instead, one live 45-to-60-minute show will now be live-streamed without an audience at 7 p.m. for each show.

Performances in the concert series are set to begin on Nov. 25 and are scheduled through mid-January 2021. Acts currently scheduled to appear at the KCT are: Apollyon (Nov. 25); Andrew Johns (Dec. 3); Post Modern Connection (Dec. 4); Early Work (Dec. 4); Jodie B (Dec. 12); and Jazz Cafe Presents: Christmas Presence (Dec. 23).

For more information about the series, and to purchase tickets, visit rebelliousunicorns.com.

