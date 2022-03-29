Kelowna Community Theatre hosting exhibition featuring local artists

Artists will be selected by a professional committee and compensated for their work

Art @ KCT, a professional exhibition series showcasing local artists, is coming to the Kelowna Community Theatre this week.

The first exhibitions open to the public on Friday, April 1, featuring the work of two Okanagan-based artists at different points in their careers. Syilx artist Csetkwe Fortier is a multi-disciplinary artist exhibiting a series of new works entitled “ntyxtyix yilmixwm x̌ǝl yaʕt a ckˈǝwilx kˈa nyxwtitkw” or “chinook salmon, chief for all beings in water.” It explores salmon’s vital role in the well-being of the ecosystem.

Also included in the inaugural edition is Sam Neal, a recent graduate from the MFA program at UBC Okanagan. His works “Impressions of Water” consider time, place, and process, and were created using a (natural) cyanotype process on the banks of Wood Lake.

“The new Art @ KCT program was created to both support professional local artists and celebrate the rich talent of our creative community,” said Caroline Ivey, Kelowna Community Theatre manager. “Our Theatre was slated for some much-needed renovations at the end of 2021, and as part of that, we really wanted to consider innovative ways to support a diverse cross-section of artists in the Central Okanagan.”

Art @ KCT will feature the work of four local or regional artists over the course of the year who will be compensated for their work and selected by a professional committee.

“For both emerging and mid-career artists, compensation and professional selection are two critical components to furthering their practice and play an important role in helping artists access funding and designations from provincial and national organizations”, said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager. “Beyond the impact to the lives of local artists, the work on display will add vibrancy and cultural context to visitors of the theatre.”

Artists interested in exhibiting their work as part of Art @ KCT can visit the City of Kelowna website for more information.

