Kelowna Art Gallery offers spring break program

Art Break will allow children to explore their creative side

The Kelowna Art Gallery has come up with a creative solution for parents who want to keep their children busy during Spring Break.

Art Break offers one exciting week of camps for children ages 5 to 12, with many opportunities for them to create art, get inspired, and make new friends.

The camps run each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week of March 18 to 22.

READ MORE: Students use creativity to develop ads for Kelowna businesses

Young artists will be inspired by short field trips to different places in the Cultural District, as well as the exhibitions on view in the various gallery spaces. Each day, children will take part in fun and inspiring activities, such as painting, sculpting, drawing, working with mixed media, and printmaking.

READ MORE: Kelowna makes call out to artists for $120,000 art project

“Our focus is encouraging their creativity and showing children how rewarding actively participating in the arts can be,” said Laura Wyllie, curator of learning and engagement at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“In addition to creative exploration for participants, Art Break offers parents peace of mind knowing that their children will be spending spring break with their peers in a nurturing and safe environment.”

READ MORE: Everyone ‘BeeLong’s at new Penticton art gallery

Class sizes for the camps are limited, allowing for plenty of one-on-one instruction to enrich the children’s experience. All programs highlight skill-building and self-expression, as well as the introduction of new ideas and artistic techniques.

The cost for the camps each day is $65, or $50 for gallery members.

For more information, or to register your child, please contact the gallery at 250-762-2226 or online at www.kelownaartgallery.com

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.