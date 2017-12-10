Credit: Contributed

Kelowna Art Gallery members’ exhibition offers variety of media

Encounters will be held from Dec. 2 to Feb. 3

Ninety local artists answered the call to celebrate the art of portraiture for this year’s annual members’ exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The group show is titled Encounters and submissions in a wide variety of media were welcomed, including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, mixed media, and digital media.

“Portraiture provides us with an opportunity to observe humanity,” said Hanss Lujan, membership coordinator and the exhibition’s organizer. “Whether participating artists chose to reflect on themselves, examine someone else in their life, or take a more abstract approach, the resulting portraits say something about who they are.”

The works range dramatically throughout the space. One piece by Patty Leinemann appears to be the metal frames from a pair of different sized suitcases. Titled Mom & Dad, the work is a consideration of the artist’s parents and their immigration experience, according to the art gallery.

Another example by Cheryl Arnouse was composed using a variety of different coffees and teas which she dripped on to paper to create a portrait she calls Perspective on Homelessness, over Coffee & Tea. Arnouse chose to create a portrait of a man she met through the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre. His compelling story and hardships resonated strongly with her and the resulting work is a tribute to his courage and strength, according to the art gallery.

“It is our hope that this collection of work by artists examining portraiture will help to form a sense of connection and empathy within the space and beyond,” Lujan said. “Our intention is for visitors to be able to see these connections and feel them as well.”

The exhibition is on view in the gallery’s front project space from Dec. 2 to Feb. 3. This exhibition space is free and open to the public during gallery hours of operation.

For more information about membership at the Kelowna Art Gallery, call 250-762-2226, or visit www.kelownaartgallery.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A taste of Brazilian carnival in Vernon

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Legion bell prank hits sour note

Anger erupts after Summerland Legion member removes bell from Peachland Legion

How to go green this Christmas

The Recycling Council of British Columbia (RCBC) has ideas to turn your celebration green

Weekend story highlights

Every weekend, the Capital News highlights stories from the week

Instagram duo visit Big White

Mark and his German shepherd Mya experienced Big White this weekend

SAR score new machine

Vernon Search and Rescue win Kioti Tractor contest

42 in hospital after carbon monoxide incident at B.C. farm

10 patients are in serious condition, says BCEHS

Wheat Kings ground Rockets in Brandon

Kelowna drops second game of eastern road trip 7-4 Saturday night

BC Lions part ways with three coaches

These are the first personnel moves made by new general manager Ed Hervey

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Toys, crafts and more at Mission hall

The Okanagan Mission Hall was in the spirit of Christmas

Canadian ice skaters win three medals at Grand Prix Final

Last event before the Winter Olympic Games

Stranded deer rescued from frozen lake in the Okanagan

Kamloops Search and Rescue said the doe was on the ice for 30 hours

Rockets dump Pats in road trip opener

Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote each score twice in 7-5 win Friday in WHL action in Regina

Most Read

  • Kelowna Art Gallery members’ exhibition offers variety of media

    Encounters will be held from Dec. 2 to Feb. 3