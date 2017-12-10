Kelowna Art Gallery members’ exhibition offers variety of media

Ninety local artists answered the call to celebrate the art of portraiture for this year’s annual members’ exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The group show is titled Encounters and submissions in a wide variety of media were welcomed, including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, mixed media, and digital media.

“Portraiture provides us with an opportunity to observe humanity,” said Hanss Lujan, membership coordinator and the exhibition’s organizer. “Whether participating artists chose to reflect on themselves, examine someone else in their life, or take a more abstract approach, the resulting portraits say something about who they are.”

The works range dramatically throughout the space. One piece by Patty Leinemann appears to be the metal frames from a pair of different sized suitcases. Titled Mom & Dad, the work is a consideration of the artist’s parents and their immigration experience, according to the art gallery.

Another example by Cheryl Arnouse was composed using a variety of different coffees and teas which she dripped on to paper to create a portrait she calls Perspective on Homelessness, over Coffee & Tea. Arnouse chose to create a portrait of a man she met through the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre. His compelling story and hardships resonated strongly with her and the resulting work is a tribute to his courage and strength, according to the art gallery.

“It is our hope that this collection of work by artists examining portraiture will help to form a sense of connection and empathy within the space and beyond,” Lujan said. “Our intention is for visitors to be able to see these connections and feel them as well.”

The exhibition is on view in the gallery’s front project space from Dec. 2 to Feb. 3. This exhibition space is free and open to the public during gallery hours of operation.

For more information about membership at the Kelowna Art Gallery, call 250-762-2226, or visit www.kelownaartgallery.com.

