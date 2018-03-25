Shred Kelly’s Tim Newton feels the tunes as he rocks a banjo dittie for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre Thursday night. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Kelly Shreds Vernon

Shred Kelly rocks the Lodge ballroom for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society

When Paul Tessier announced night’s rocking band, he warned the crowd that they like to get people up and moving.

And, when Shred Kelly took the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre ballroom stage Thursday night, they didn’t let Tessier down, with Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society members working overtime after the two-hour show’s first set to clear space for the dance-happy concert goers.

Related: Folk Society brings in foot-stomping jams

Foot-tappers and body-rollers flooded the sides, back and makeshift dance floor of the ballroom as Fernie’s self-proclaimed ski-bums rocked their upbeat folk jams reminiscent of Mumford and Sons filtered through B.C. sensibilities.

But, after Shred Kelly’s Tim Newton, Sage McBride, Jordan Vlasschaert and Ty West, with Eddie Annet on drums, left the stage, the Vernon audience was left wanting more and Tessier opened up the front-of-stage for a bumping encore.

While the slope season may be coming to an end, Fernie’s ski-bums, on tour for the recently dropped Archipelago, said they hope to return to Vernon, a town they unfortunately don’t get to play as often as they’d like.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Comedy ‘queen’ masks insight in hilarity

Just Posted

Comedy ‘queen’ masks insight in hilarity

Mike Delamont’s God is a Scottish Drag Queen II: The Second Coming rolls through Vernon April 13

Rockets drop wild one, 9-7 in Kelowna

In game two of their first round WHL playoff series, Kelowna falls again and is down 2-0

Missed a week of news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we post popular stories from the week

Long-time Hedley fan weighs in on concert

Davis Wiggs attended Hedley’s final show last night

Kelowna couple hoping for a miracle

Endang Suslash is hoping to stay in Canada so she continue receiving treatment for kidney failure

Kelly Shreds Vernon

Shred Kelly rocks the Lodge ballroom for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society

Canada’s Jones beats Sweden’s Hasselborg to win gold at women’s curling worlds

The win capped a perfect 14-0 run for the Winnipeg team

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Mohammadali Darabi was pulled over on Victoria Road last fall and died on-scene

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

B.C. cyclist whips onto podium in New Zealand

Casey Brown wraps up first stop of Crankworx tour sitting in second place overall

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

Teen pleads guilty to assault with rusty scissors

Perpetrator and victim used to be best friends

B.C. VIEWS: Premier John Horgan sees the light on LNG tax incentives

B.C.’s latest climate targets impossible, but that’s nothing new

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Most Read