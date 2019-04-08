JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

JUNO nominated duo, Lisa MacIsaac and Brenley MacEachern are set to play a house concert in Kelowna April 9.

MacIsaac said that this concert, in Kelowna, will allow the musicians to share more of themselves with the audience.

“It’s so intimate and interactive that we end up leaving having met the audience instead of the audience only meeting us… it’s a role reversal,” said MacIsaac.

She promises that the show will be littered with the stories behind the songs on their new album, Everything’s Shifting, released March 8, where the duo strips everything down and looks into their souls.

MacIsaac said that the one song that took the longest to write is All Over Again due to its sensitive nature. The song explores wanting a second chance and plays with the idea of a do-over. The song is about when her brother came out as gay to their parents in a rural Cape Breton town in Nova Scotia.

“I came home from a ski trip and I could see that my mother was visibly upset, my brother had called her to tell her he was gay and that he was going to let the rest of the world know,” said MacIsaac.

She said that the backlash from the community was harsh and that is reflected in the song.

“I was most nervous about playing it for him… his reaction was so beautiful. I really wanted him to be okay with the song and his response was amazing. Somebody after every show (they play it) comes up to me and shares their own story or tell me that they had a family member go through something similar,” said MacIsaac.

Madison Violet will be playing at Tess’ Place April 9. Tickets are available on sidedooraccess.com

