Juno-nominated blues singer coming to Kelowna

Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy are touring across Canada

Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy are coming to town.

The Juno-nominated blues singer/songwriter and his eight-piece band will be performing 29 times in 23 stops on an across-Canada tour beginning on March 24. The sixth stop of the tour is at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Sunday, April 2.

From New Brunswick, Andersen is releasing his 15th album entitled ‘The Big Bottle of Joy’ on Friday, March 10. He also released an album in 2022.

In the past, Andersen has toured with the likes of Loverboy, Randy Bachman, Serena Ryder, and more.

Tickets for the April 2 show can be found on the Kelowna Community Theatre’s website.

