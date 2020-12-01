Several Juno award statues sit in the photo room before the awards show, in Ottawa, Sunday, April 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Several Juno award statues sit in the photo room before the awards show, in Ottawa, Sunday, April 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Juno Awards move Toronto show date to May 16, 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Whether any of the Juno events can be held indoors is yet to be determined

The 2021 Juno Awards are moving into May for their 50th anniversary.

Organizers behind Canada’s biggest night in music say the golden celebration, set to take place in Toronto, is being pushed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The televised show will take place on May 16, 2021, about a month and a half after its originally planned date in March.

Allan Reid, head of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, says the move is intended to give artists and the local community more options to celebrate in a time when physical distancing measures are expected to still be in place.

“We also hope that the warmer weather will bring more opportunities for some unique outdoor programming,” he said in a press conference.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a huge effect on the city and our music community, but we will be resilient and live music will return, and we will be there to help in any way we can.”

The return of the Juno Awards to Toronto, for the first time in a decade, was expected to be an especially splashy affair, with many past honourees returning for the momentous occasion, which was slated to be held inside the Scotiabank Arena.

Whether any of the Juno events can be held indoors is yet to be determined, Reid said.

The organization also stopped short of announcing plans for Juno Week, a series of concerts and events leading up to the broadcast that in other years have proven to be a business boon for local bars and concert halls.

A new look for the Juno statuette was also unveiled for its anniversary.

The updated design takes inspiration from designer Shirley Elford’s human-shaped molten-glass award, first handed out in 2000, but comes in three different versions.

The gold Juno will be given to Juno Award winners, while a silver version is for recipients of a special Juno prize, and a gold and silver variation is for Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

CoronavirusMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

Just Posted

The BC Northern Real Estate Board is supporting a call to halt open houses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate boards merging to form 13th largest association in Canada

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and South Okanagan Real Estate Board becoming one

Back row, L-R: Werner Ott, Bronwyn Watson, Gord McPherson. Front row, L-R: Rick Fairbairn, Judith Thoreson, Kathleen Ott, Julie Kentel, Trevor Seibel. The Lavington Community Association was presented with $60,000 from the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area D to fund the Raise the Roof campaign at Jeffers Park’s multi-purpose pad on Nov. 6, 2020, — ahead of the province’s latest COVID-19 restrictions banning events. (RDNO)
Roof raised over Lavington ice rink

Funding contributed by RDNO and District of Coldstream helped association get project done

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

RCMP are offering some helpful ways to send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP)
‘Tis the season to protect your packages: Vernon RCMP

Send the Grinch home empty handed this Christmas season

grapes.
Morning Start: Grapes light on fire in the microwave

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven rescued kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await Commissioner decision on COVID-19 case information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is also the minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Shane Mark Mulholland. Kamloops This Week
Weekend in jail for man who refused to wear a mask in Kamloops Law Courts

Shane Mark Mulholland was slated to stand trial Nov. 27 on one count of breach of probation

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read