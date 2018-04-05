John Fogerty rocking the South Okanagan Events Center in 2014. He returns to Penticton on July 14. Western News file photo

John Fogerty returns to the South Okanagan

John Fogerty, hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, will play at the SOEC

With a career spanning more than 50 years, John Fogerty is hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, and is returning to Penticton to play the South Okanagan Events Centre on July 14.

As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the group’s chief musical architect, and as a solo artist, Fogerty’s works rank as some of the most influential in American music history. As the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits including Born on the Bayou, Green River, Proud Mary, and Bad Moon Rising, Fogerty has been honored as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone. Earning induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame, he is also a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.

Fogerty’s remarkable career began in his hometown of El Cerrito, California, soon earning massive popular and critical success with the one and only Creedence Clearwater Revival. As leader of CCR, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.

After Creedence Clearwater Revival called it quits in 1972, Fogerty embarked on what would prove to be an equally impressive solo career. Among its many highlights are 1975’s John Fogerty – featuring the rollicking Rockin’ All Over The World – and 1985’s No.1 phenomenon, Centrefield. With its trio of timeless hit singles, including The Old Man Down The Road, Rock And Roll Girls, and the irresistible title track, the multi-platinum collection marked Fogerty’s glorious return to the forefront of modern rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets for the show at the SOEC go on sale on April 13 at 10 a.m. Prices are (including GST, additional service charges apply) $29.95, $49.95, $79.95 and $99.95. They can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or www.livenation.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Everything Shuswap tours to Enderby, Vernon

Just Posted

Fundraiser for Kelowna family who lost everything to fire

A fundraiser has been organized for the family that lost its home in a Tuesday night fire.

Central Okanagan trustees grapple with budget cuts

Proposed spending requires $2,283,156 reduction

Kelowna welcomes home Olympians

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa and snowboard cross racer Tess Critchlow feted in Stuart Park

Welcome home for the home grown

Celebrates kickoff in Stuart Park in Kelowna to welcome Olympians Kelsey Serwa and Tess Critchlow

Kelowna Grade 12 students to get a helping hand

It’s Allocation Week in the Central Okanagan

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

John Fogerty returns to the South Okanagan

John Fogerty, hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, will play at the SOEC

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn’t stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlon.

B.C. teen swimmer picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Large grass fire burning near Chase

BC Wildfire Service reminds people grass can be dry despite all the snow.

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

Most Read