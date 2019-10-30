The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet graces the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Nov. 10. (Sharen Bradford photo)

Jewel dance company steps onto Okanagan stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will grace the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is the second performance in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s 2019/20 SPOTLIGHT Dance Series.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s bold vision – top global choreographers, distinctive ground-breaking repertoire, and virtuoso dancers – has fostered a jewel of a dance company in the American West. A European sensibility glossed with American ebullience forges Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s aesthetic, as the company has come to epitomize the contemporary-classical genre. This evening’s repertoire includes Where We Left Off, Dream Play, and 1st Flash.

Where We Left Off by commissioned choreographer, Nicolo Fonte, uses solo piano music by Philip Glass to create a beautiful classical piece that is a reflection of his time working with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet over the last decade.

“There is no narrative, no plot, nothing to interpret,” Fonte told The Aspen Times. “I really tried to it make it just about the dancing – and what it means to dance alone, together, to dance as part of a group.”

Dream Play, created by choreographer, Fernando Melo, throws tradition and convention aside as dancers move across the floor of the stage while a projector casts their image from above. Surreal and captivating, Dream Play is a theatrical experience that appears dreamlike and weightless, as the dancers challenge the audience’s preconceived notion of “classical contemporary” dance.

Finally, 1st Flash, by choreographer Jorma Elo, illuminates the Vernon stage for the second time as an audience favourite. In this piece, Elo rejects the usual form of storytelling ballet and focuses on dance as a sensory experience. The work is athletic, blending non-traditional ballet movements with elegant lifts, while challenging the audience to see contemporary ballet in a new form.

ASFB’s mission places highest priority on developing new dance works and nurturing relationships with emerging choreographers. The company fostered the early careers of now in-demand global dance makers like Nicolo Fonte (nine commissioned Fonte works in the ASFB repertoire), Jorma Elo (three commissioned Elo works), Fernando Melo, Helen Pickett, Cayetano Soto, Alejandro Cerrudo, and others. “We value building relationships with choreographers who become integral to the company. The natural beauty of our surroundings has a profound impact on creativity. Our choreographers find it inspiring to create here,” says Tom Mossbrucker, ASFB’s Artistic Director.

Tickets for Aspen Santa Fe Ballet are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for students and can be purchased now through the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Karen Kain to retire from National Ballet of Canada

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Bowman jazzes up set list for Vernon

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s Bowman jazzes up set list for Vernon
Next story
Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Just Posted

Tickets are now on sale for Kelowna Pride’s OUT in the Valley Festival

The festival will go down Nov. 21 to 24

Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

The Rockets and the Royals are set for the rematch Wednesday night

Tribute concert raises over $21,000 for youth treatment centre

The concert was held at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Oct. 25

Average rental rate jumps by 37 per cent in the Central Okanagan

It now costs on average $1,135 per month to rent a place in the Okanagan

Kelowna’s Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Jewel dance company steps onto Okanagan stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Icy highway causes multiple crashes in North Okanagan

Emergency crews on scene dealing with a number of accidents

Wine train returns to Summerland

Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express in June, 2020

Era of Megafires sparks discussion at Okanagan College

Conversation prompts fire prevention at Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5

Most Read