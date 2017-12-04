Jerry Seinfeld coming to Prospera Place

After a successful show in Penticton Jerry Seinfeld has announced a Kelowna show

Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to the Okanagan after a successful show in Penticton last week.

The popular American comedian will hit Kelowna’s Prospera Place stage on May 18.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2018.

Tickets for this show are available this Friday, December 8 at 10am through Select Your Tickets.

Charge by phone 250-762-5050 or visit them online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

