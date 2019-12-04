Jauz will be making stops in Whistler, Victoria, Kelowna and Vancouver throughout the Dangerous Waters Tour. (Contributed)

Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Jauz and Habsrakt will be performing at Saphire Nightclub as part of the Dangerous Waters tour

Big-name bass house DJ, Jauz, has announced he will be bringing his beats to Kelowna as part of his Dangerous Waters Tour.

Jauz has created a name for himself in the world of electronic dance music, combining heavy bass cuts from the ’80s and 90’s with genres of pop and hip-hop.

The Mill Valley, California native has shared the stage with the likes of Skrillex, Diplo, Tiesto and many other big names in the EDM scene.

Jauz along with French dubstep producer, Habstrakt, will drop their sets on Friday, Jan. 24 at Saphire Nightclub.

Tickets for the show start at $45 and are available for purchase on Ticket Web.

