Jann Arden to perform in Kelowna

Canada’s multi-platinum, Juno award-winning songbird, Jann Arden, is coming to Kelowna this November.

The Canadian singer, songwriter, actress, author and broadcaster will be gracing the Kelowna Community Theatre stage on November 18th, as she swings west for her “These are the Days Tour.”

The often witty and comedic entertainer broke into the music scene in 1993 with her debut album, Time for Mercy, featuring the hit single “I Would Die for You.” A year later, she shot to international fame with her catchy break-out hit, “Insensitive.”

When she is not captivating audiences with her heartfelt lyrics and melodies, Arden is no stranger to the small screen, appearing in television shows such as Ellen, Corner Gas and Working Moms, in addition to her memorable guest appearances on CBC’s Rick Mercer Report.

She has also written four books, the most recent being the Canadian bestseller Feeding My Mother- Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss.

The title album of the tour, “These Are the Days”, is her fifteenth and most recent album, which was released just last month.

Tickets start at $72, and are available online.

