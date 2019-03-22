Black Mountain Cub Crawl returns to Kelowna

Its the 3rd year of the obstacle course fundraiser

A muddy and fun obstacle course is returning to Kelowna for the third straight year.

Okanagan youth aged from six to 14 are invited back to the family-friendly Cub Crawl at Black Mountain Sept. 7.

Rebellious Unicorns Production Company (RUPC) and Results 4 Life Fitness are organizing this years festivities while teaming up with the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club for the fundraising.

“It is important for our youth to be active and enjoy our beautiful outdoors,” says Rhonda Laturnus, founder of Results 4 Life Fitness Inc. “Being obsessed with obstacle races myself, I wanted to create a welcoming, fun and muddy course with our youth. My goal is to provide an uninhibiting physical challenge for all fitness levels, which will hopefully inspire participants to continue enjoying all aspects of outdoor fitness.”

READ MORE: ‘Quick Pitch’ challenge gives UBC Okanagan students shot to change the city

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes kick off season

In 2018, the Black Mountain Cub Crawl raised over $1,100 for Be Kind (Pink Shirt Day) and the goal for 2019 is raise over $5,000. More information can be found at cubcrawl.ca

“Not only does this event encourage youth and families to get outside and get active, but we’re also raising money for a great cause,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of RUPC.

READ MORE: No joke: Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store to open April 1

“Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs are so excited to be partnering with Black Mountain Cub Crawl. This is an amazing event for young people and so linked to our values in helping kids to grow to be strong, healthy, happy adults. It’s amazing to see kids working so hard to help other kids in their community,” said Richelle Lecky of Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

Registration is open for the Sept. 7 Cub Crawl and starts at $29.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.