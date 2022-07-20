Island Time Music Festival hits downtown Kelowna

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

People were out for a good time at the Island Time Music Festival downtown Kelowna on July 16.

The music started the party at Waterfront park and beach at noon and continued until almost 10 p.m.

The outdoor concert series featured the Strumbellas, Reuben and the Dark, Ruby Waters, Windmills, Art d’Ecco, and Ashleigh Ball (of Hey Ocean!).

An array of food trucks kept the nearly 3,000 guests fed throughout the day.

Lost Together, the popular vintage clothing store located downtown Kelowna, had a booth at the event to sell ‘aesthetic’ festival apparel, cool summer clothes and bathing suits.

Kelowna’s next festival, also organized by Thick as Thieves entertainment, is Denim on the Diamond on Sept 2 and 3, 2022.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Musicmusic festivals

Previous story
From travel woes to inflation, music festivals face most unpredictable summer yet
Next story
Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations

Just Posted

Paul's Tomb is located on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Marine rescue after CPR from Okanagan Lake beach

Water main replacement starting July 25 will close a section of Clement Avenue between Ellis and Richter streets until the end of August.
Closures for Kelowna’s Clement Avenue begin July 25

(Contributed)
It’s a party in downtown Kelowna

(File)
Interest rate will impact new homebuyers most in Okanagan