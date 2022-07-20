Island Time Music Festival hits downtown Kelowna

People were out for a good time at the Island Time Music Festival downtown Kelowna on July 16.

The music started the party at Waterfront park and beach at noon and continued until almost 10 p.m.

The outdoor concert series featured the Strumbellas, Reuben and the Dark, Ruby Waters, Windmills, Art d’Ecco, and Ashleigh Ball (of Hey Ocean!).

An array of food trucks kept the nearly 3,000 guests fed throughout the day.

Lost Together, the popular vintage clothing store located downtown Kelowna, had a booth at the event to sell ‘aesthetic’ festival apparel, cool summer clothes and bathing suits.

Kelowna’s next festival, also organized by Thick as Thieves entertainment, is Denim on the Diamond on Sept 2 and 3, 2022.

