Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Christian Hudson and Kim Churchill are set to rock Creekside Theatre March 10

Calgary indie folk singer/songwriter Christian Hudson is gearing up for his inaugural show in Lake Country, where he will rock the Creekside Theatre stage March 10. (Tafari Anthony photo)

In a world of electronic beats and over-produced soundtracks, there’s something to say about the minimalist power of the acoustic guitar.

That’s the belief of Calgary singer/songwriter Christian Hudson, who brings his indie acoustic folk jams to Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre March 10.

“I love that the production aspect is so minimal,” Hudson said of his love for the acoustic folk genre. “The guitar holds so much weight as it did 100 years ago. It’s great that it can still thrive.”

While it’s a love Hudson learned early on, he first picked up the strings about eight years ago.

“I really wanted a guitar when I was a kid,” Hudson said. “I just saw my friends play and wanted to give it a go.”

Now, less than a decade later, Hudson is touring with acclaimed and soft-spoken Aussie surfer and singer/songwriter Kim Churchill.

“Come out to see Kim Churchill,” Hudson said. “I would have paid to open for him.”

And, following Hudson’s Lake Country jams, there is the possibility of a special Vernon performance.

“There is a possibility that Christian will be hanging around The Green Pub Monday,” said Hudson’s manager Peter Kaz, who is also the events coordinator at the pub.

Drawing inspiration from folk troubadours such as Bon Iver, Ben Howard and John Gomm, Hudson’s music ebbs and flows, demonstrating the versatility of the instrument and genre.

“It fluctuates heavily between intimate moments and high points,” Hudson said.

Hudson and Churchill are set to rock Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $29 from www.kelownaickets.com.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.