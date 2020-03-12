The first-annual Kink Fest was to take place at the Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Interior Kink Fest forced to find new venue after ‘misunderstood’ media coverage

The event was supposed to take place Mar. 28 at the Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre

Residents in the Okanagan may have to put their gags and whips away after the Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre pulled out of the Interior Kink Fest on Tuesday.

The Festival was scheduled for Mar. 28 and aimed to target those interested in bondage and sado-masochism, fetish and sex-positivity.

“The BDSM community has had a positive relationship with the venue for the past year with regular, smaller, semi-private educational events,” said the organizers.

“Unfortunately, there has been a recent change in management who weren’t comfortable with the media attention garnered from the Castanet article and chose to withdraw the venue.”

Interior Kink Fest said the event is consistently misunderstood and misrepresented by the media, giving a skewed perception to the general public.

“The aim of this conference is to educate and build community so people can explore BDSM in a safe, sane, consensual manner,” said the organizers.

“We are in communication with other venues and intend to move forward with the event.”

For more information, visit the Interior Kink Fest website here.

