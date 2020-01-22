Colour Tongues hits the stage at Fernando’s Pub to kick off its 2020 Western Canada tour. (Colour Tongues)

Indie rockers Colour Tongues to kick off Western Canada tour in Kelowna

The band is set to take the stage at Fernando’s Pub on Feb. 6

Vancouver-based indie rock band Colour Tongues is kicking off its upcoming tour in Kelowna at Fernando’s Pub on Feb. 6.

The Western Canadian tour, promoting their upcoming release ‘Control,’ will throw audiences into the sonic deep-end, bridging indie and progressive rock into a sound easily admired for its intricate guitar tapping and complex rhythmic arrangements.

“But it’s still for ears that just want to rock out and enjoy the slopes,” said Dan Lavergne, the band’s bassist.

View this post on Instagram

More dates added!!

A post shared by Colour Tongues (@colour_tongues) on

Colour Tongues is made up of Graeme Meekison, Brisbane-born James Challis, Winnipeg-native Lavergne, and Toronto-born Dave Taylor.

“There are two places we feel the most alive; the studio, and the road,” said Taylor. “Being able to do both in that order is an honour and a privilege.”

‘Control’ will be released on February 21st, followed by a music video soon after.

For a sneak peek at the new track, check out Colour Tongue’s upcoming tour promo video here.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Just Posted

Four things NOT to do if you run into Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Like many in British Columbia, you may be worried about running into… Continue reading

Indie rockers Colour Tongues to kick off Western Canada tour in Kelowna

The band is set to take the stage at Fernando’s Pub on Feb. 6

YLW to host event to help ease people with autism into flying

The tour will take families through the entire pre-flight process

Perseverance and a love for running: Malindi Elmore shatters Canadian women’s marathon record

Malindi Elmore ran an time of 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon on Sunday

Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

In 2018, pay parking in Interior Health hospitals totalled $5.3 million of their $2.2-billion budget

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Handmade shelters help house Salmon Arm’s large feral feline population

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society fixed and adopted out about 500 cats in 2019

Summerland taxes expected to rise by 4.0%

Increase to add an estimated $77.73 to typical tax bill

Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

University of Victoria tells stories of Holocaust survivors with graphic novels

International storytelling initiative launched first meetings this winter

Tourism visits to the Thompson/Okanagan up 18 per cent year-over-year

In 2019, almost 11.4 million people spent at least one night visiting the region

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Most Read