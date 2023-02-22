Historic Okanagan hotels feature prominently in new book

Oh, the stories held inside their walls.
Salacious tales of murder, robbery, and suicide, mixed in with the daily social routine and operation.
Some are being revealed in a new book by late author Glen A. Mofford, Room at the Inn, a fully illustrated social history profiling 40 historic hotels spread over five regions of B.C.’s southern Interior, covering seven decades from the 1890s to the 1950s.
Vernon’s Kalamalka Hotel is featured on the front cover.
Room at the Inn reveals the long-forgotten histories of British Columbia’s early hospitality industry, through the riveting stories of the men and women who built, ran, and frequented hotels, hostelries, resorts, and roadhouses in the southern Interior.
Of the 40 historic hotels profiled in this book, all contributed to their communities in various ways.
They provided more than just a roof over the heads of weary travellers; they were often the sites of live entertainment, places where community members could meet and socialize. Some even doubled as makeshift hospitals during wildfires and floods.
The hotel featured on the cover of the book is the Kalamalka Hotel in Vernon. Built in July 1892, the hotel is still standing and is home to the Kal Sports Bar.
Three hotels were named King Edward Hotel, including one in Enderby; two of which were built in 1905 during his rein, and the third was completed in 1910.
Only 10 are still standing, and nine of those are still in operation as a hotel or other public business. One, the Armstrong Hotel and Saloon, has been vacant since 2018.
Room at the Inn will be available in book stores and for online purchases after May 16.
