Ofelia (in designer dress and hat), Sveva Caetani and Miss Juul on the shores of Wood Lake in 1924. (GVMA photo #12289)

Historic Okanagan family’s 25-year isolation resurfaces during COVID-19

Prescient piece of history from Caetani family reappears once again

A true story of a family in social isolation for 25 years has resurfaced amid these unprecedented times.

The Okanagan Online Book Club, an initiative of Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, has chosen a fitting first book – Little Fortress, a novel based on the Caetanis, who, partly in response to Mussolini’s rise through parliament, gave up their royal titles and moved to Vernon, B.C. in 1921.

When Laisha Rosnau started researching the novel, little did she know how prescient the story would become.

“A few months ago, readers connected the story to that of Prince Harry and Meghan, giving up their royal titles and seeking a peaceful life in B.C. – at least at first.”

READ MORE: Vernon’s own Prince Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance

Though Meghan and Harry left Canada for California, the eccentric branch of the royal Caetani family never left the Okanagan. Instead, when Duke Caetani di Sermonetta passed away in Vancouver in 1935, he left Ofelia, their daughter, Sveva, and their family secretary, Miss Juul to return to Vernon to mourn.

What the women did next is the stuff of local legends – they secluded themselves in their house on Pleasant Valley Road, at first not even going into the yard, and very rarely, if ever, leaving the property. And they did this for 25 years, until the death of Ofelia.

“We’ve been doing this for five weeks now,” said Rosnau, from her home in Coldstream, where she is in isolation with her own family. “Imagine 25 years of this!”

That was what Rosnau set out to do when she began her research at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives – to imagine what it would be like.

“I wanted to find out what led them into isolation – in Vernon of all places – what it might have been like for them in those 25 years, and what lead them back out.”

As she read the Caetani archives left to the museum, she found herself connecting most closely with one of the historical figures she got to know through their personal correspondence.

“I’d wondered about the woman who was a kind of paid companion to Ofelia – Miss Juul. Who was she, where did she come from, and why did she continue to stay with this family when they not only left their palace in Rome, but exiled themselves from the entire world?”

Rosnau, herself, left Vernon the day after high school, swearing she’d never move back. After countless moves and travel around the world, Rosnau did move back to the Okanagan with her husband and two children, and began research into Little Fortress.

“I wrote about Miss Juul leaving her farm in small town Denmark, striking out into the big, wide world, as I once had done. I wrote about the adventures, romances, tragedies of all three of the women who then ended up secluding themselves from the world for a quarter century.”

The novel was released this past fall. “I released the women, in a fictional form, into the world and now here many of us are, sheltering in place, isolated in our homes.”

As a final thought, Rosnau adds, “Ofelia was quite a germaphobe. She had the women wash all plates and cutlery twice – once after use, and again before eating – bleached toothbrushes and doorknobs. She wouldn’t let strangers near her.

“I found out after the book came out, that even her doctor had to stay on the other side of door when he made house calls to ‘exam’ her. Perhaps she was simply ahead of her time!”

Little Fortress is the first pick of the Okanagan Virtual Book Club on May 21, hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, through the Isolate & Create website. For more information, go to www.okcreateonline.com/okanagan-online-book-club.html, or email okanaganbookclub@gmail.com.

READ MORE: North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

Just Posted

Woman allegedly heard screaming for help before vehicle rollover in Kelowna

A man was taken into custody at the scene on Springfield about 2 p.m.

Kelowna UFC fighter returns to the Octagon in May

Kelowna’s Sarah “Cheesecake” Moras will take on Eubanks on May 13 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Okanagan residents show off their new hairdos during COVID-19

Residents were raising money for Haircuts for Health Centre at the Okanagan College

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

Friends, business owners rally to provide meals for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Meals will be served to people at the emergency shelter and people at the Recreation Avenue encampment

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Aggressive pet rat results in denial of taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

‘A lot of people have noticed that capitalism wasn’t working for everyone’

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

Most Read