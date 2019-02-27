Heritage Theatre presents the Lion King musical

The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now, Heritage Theatre is bringing this one-of-a-kind musical to Kelowna.

The African Serengeti comes to life on our stage with Simba, Nala and Rafiki, along with an unforgettable cast of characters, as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle…and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

This is Heritage Theatre’s 12th production and this year it has a cast of 50 students ranging from Grades 5 to 12. These students have been training in all three disciplines of dance, vocal and acting since October 2018.

Performances are March 12 to 15 at 7p.m. and March 16 at 1p.m.

RELATED: Encore run of ‘A Star Is Born’ features more footage, songs

RELATED: Loss of record contract strengthen’s musician as artist

This year Heritage Theatre are focusing on two fundraisers to help the community

• They will be offering a $5 discount on Tuesday evening tickets for those who bring in food donations. This food goes to the Rutland community food bank.

• On Wednesday night, $5 of each ticket sale goes to help marginalized families in Africa

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday general admission applies. General Admission $15 and front row seating $20

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hcsdrama.yapsody.com/ or at the door.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.