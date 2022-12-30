Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton: New Year’s edition

Tribute to the Tragically Hip, No Doubt and fireworks at Apex all coming up

It’s the final weekend of 2022 and those in Penticton have no shortage of ways to bring in the new year.

Vees return home after Christmas break (Dec. 30)

The Penticton Vees welcome the West Kelowna Warriors to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night, after a 13-day Christmas break.

With a 27-2-0-0 record, the Vees cruised into their holiday hiatus as the Interior Division’s first-place squad following a 6-1 victory against the Warriors on Dec. 17.

Friday’s game is the second-to-last home for the Vees until the start of February.

The Hip Replacements at Slackwater (Dec. 31)

Slackwater Brewing hosts a tribute to the late Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip on New Year’s Eve.

The Hip Replacements will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Music lovers can grab their tickets at the door, or in advance here.

Don’t Speak: A tribute to No Doubt at Barley Mill (Dec. 31)

The Barley Mill Brew Pub welcomes a No Doubt tribute act starting at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Relive some of the greatest hits of the 1990s when Don’t Speak hits the Penticton stage.

East Coast New Year’s Bash at Cannery (Dec. 31)

It’s a Halifax-themed party at Cannery Brewing on New Year’s Eve, with Kuja Collective expected to perform some live Maritime music.

“Count down at 8 p.m. so you can be cozy in your bed by 9:30 with your belly full of Halifax-style donairs freshly shucked oysters delicious craft beer and local bubbles,” the brewery writes.

Party kicks off at 5 p.m. and no ticket is required for entry.

Fireworks at Apex (Dec. 31)

Fireworks are coming to the Apex Mountain Resort at two different times before 2023 officially rings in.

On its website, the resort says the first show will commence at 6 p.m. Fireworks will also be on display at around midnight.

Polar Bear Dips in Summerland and Naramata (Jan. 1)

A South Okanagan tradition is back on Sunday morning, with a pair of polar bear swims scheduled in both Naramata and Summerland, respectively.

Centre Beach in Naramata hosts the dip from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. In Summerland, people are expected to meet at Sun Oka beach at noon and will be joined by divers from Penticton Search and Rescue.

The forecast calls for a high of 1 C on Sunday. Warming fires, hot chocolate and event shirts will be available by donation.

