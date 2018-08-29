Bandcamp

Harp folk singer to play in Kelowna

Diemm is stopping at the Benvoulin Church Sept. 17

A harp folk singer is making her way to Kelowna.

On Sept. 17, Diemm is playing at Kelowna’s Benvoulin Church.

A native of Kaslo, Diemm (also known as Dawna McLennan) is a profound harp folk musician who will be releasing her new album Ten Thousand Miracles, Sept.14.

“I’ve chosen beautiful churches and halls with great acoustics, to present this music,” she says, “I’m curious to see where else the songs will take me.”

Created in a tiny tree house in the interior B.C. forest, the new album is imbued with mysticism, surrender and trust. It consists of 14 tracks that draw inspiration from her home and of the natural landscape, according to Diemm’s news release.

Produced by Diemm and Adham Shaikh, the album is a magical voyage full of twists and turns. The music she has brought into being is a unique Chamber Folk sound focused on the harp, double bass, and tasty percussion featuring the udu. Plus, as the ultimate lyricist, her poems have been compared to the likes of Pablo Neruda, Leonard Cohen, and Rumi.

This September, Diemm is hitting the road for an in-depth tour to celebrate the launch of the record.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs
Next story
Kelowna’s young rappers rise to the occasion

Just Posted

Mother and daughter walk to raise awareness of incurable cancer

The Multiple Myeloma March is critical for raising funds for clinical research

UPDATE: New fire sparked north of Vernon

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze near Ingram Road in the North Okanagan

Kelowna’s young rappers rise to the occasion

Looking to change the reputation of rap in the Okanagan

Regional district moves to ban cannabis sales in electoral areas

Kelowna - The Regional District of Central Okanagan is moving to ban recreational cannabis

New Lake Country fire hall heads to referendum

The borrowing for a new fire hall is heading to referendum in October

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Shuswap man sentenced to nine months in prison for marijuana grow op

Tim Petruk – Kamloops This Week Marijuana will be legal in Canada… Continue reading

Still no sign of missing Kamloops jet skier 1 month after river crash

Police have yet to find any sign of the man, who is presumed deceased

Newly restored BC Penitentiary cemetery to be revealed

The BC Pen in New Westminster was a federal prison that operated from 1878 to 1980

Significant court decision could determine Trans Mountain’s fate: experts

A court decision expected Thursday could determine the fate of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline

B.C. expected to sue drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Stargazing column: Life needs a sun like ours

Current thinking is that here on Earth, chemical-based life, like ours, started in bodies of water

Canada, U.S. see common ground on autos as three-way NAFTA talks resume

The White House is calling on Canada to endorse the North America Free Trade Agreement’s replacement

Man accused of killing woman in Windsor arrested in U.S.

Windsor police said they are seeking Jitesh Bhogal’s extradition to Canada

Most Read