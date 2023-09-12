The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to Penticton once again on Jan. 23, 2024. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to Penticton once again on Jan. 23, 2024. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

Harlem Globetrotters set to return for 4th straight year to Penticton

Globetrotters world tour stop in Penticton will be on Jan. 23, 2024

The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their fourth straight appearance in Penticton.

The show will bring out all of the Globetrotters’ basketball skills and athleticism as they showcase their skills against their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals, on Jan. 23, 2024.

The Generals are set to do their best to take down the Globetrotters and to keep them from winning once more.

Fans can score the best seats for Penticton’s date online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC starting Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters put on world-class show for Penticton crowd

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have scored performances in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Horrors! The Nun II dominates weekend box office despite reviews

Just Posted

The code of conduct policy covers general and meeting conduct, interactions with staff and the public, conflicts of interest and gifts, the use of public resources, and leaves of absence. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council confirms code of conduct despite ‘vague’ harassment section

Jeff Cuthbert (middle) won the gold at the Blue Belt Men’s Super-Heavyweight Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Jiu-Jitsu Con, along his girlfriend, Piera Chiola (left), and son, Owen Cuthbert-Mayrhofer (right) on Labour Day weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Contributed)
‘It totally saved my life’: Lake Country man becomes jiu-jitsu world champion

Wendel’s Dogz hosted a puppy pizza party at Off the Grid Winery on Sept. 10, 2023 to show client appreciation. (Brittany Webster/Black Press)
VIDEO: Puppy party for appreciation, West Kelowna dog sitter thanks clients

Robyn Leigh Bryson, 38, and Trent Anton Fussi, 33 have each been sentenced to 11 years for their roles in an illegal drug lab that was taken down by the RCMP in Lumby in 2018. (RCMP/Contributed)
2 ‘cooks’ sentenced after $258M in drugs seized from illegal Lumby lab

Pop-up banner image