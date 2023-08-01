Haggis hurling, wife carrying among Fintry fling fun

The Fintry Highland Fair on Aug. 20 will feature games, music, food, and a shortbread competition

Get ready for a fling in Fintry.

The Fintry Highland Fair will take place Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fintry Provincial Park.

Entry is by donation.

At the fair you can sign up and take part in Highland competitions, including:

• Haggis hurling;

• Wife-Carrying Race;

• Welly-boot Throw;

• Tug-O-War.

The fun event will feature entertainment, including local musicians, the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band, Kilt 45, Scottish Country Dancers, Highland Dancers, and there will also be a KidZone.

As part of the frivolity, there will be a shortbread competition with judging starting at 1 p.m. You can pre-register at fintry.ca.

Also on-site will be food trucks and vendors.

There will be a silent auction and 50-50 draw.

