Haggis hurling, wife carrying among Fintry fling fun

Get ready for a fling in Fintry.
The Fintry Highland Fair will take place Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fintry Provincial Park.
Entry is by donation.
At the fair you can sign up and take part in Highland competitions, including:
• Haggis hurling;
• Wife-Carrying Race;
• Welly-boot Throw;
• Tug-O-War.
The fun event will feature entertainment, including local musicians, the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band, Kilt 45, Scottish Country Dancers, Highland Dancers, and there will also be a KidZone.
As part of the frivolity, there will be a shortbread competition with judging starting at 1 p.m. You can pre-register at fintry.ca.
Also on-site will be food trucks and vendors.
There will be a silent auction and 50-50 draw.
