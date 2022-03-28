Guest cosplayer announced for Kelowna Comi Con

A.K. WIRRU has created tutorial videos since 2014 to teach others about the craft

Kelowna Comi Con August 20-21, 2022

Kelowna Comi Con has announced award-winning cosplayer A.K. WIRRU is on the guest roster for this year’s event.

The cosplay artist from Australia found his love for the art in 2004 and began entering competitions in 2006.

WIRRU has won 70 competition awards to date, including the World Cosplay Summit Grand Champion 2019 and the World Cosplay Summit Team Australia 2019.

The artist now travels the world as a competition judge and workshop guest. He also offers cosplay tutorial videos on his website.

Meet A.K. WIRRU at the Kelowna Comi Con August 20 and 21 at the Capital News Centre.

Earlybird sales end March 31.

