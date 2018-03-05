Sean McCann of Great Big Sea fame rocks the Powerhouse Theatre stage Sunday night. In his intimate acoustic performance, in support of CMHA Vernon, McCann shared his story of abuse and recovery. “A secret can kill you. A song can save your life,” McCann said. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Great Big Sea fame tells his tale

Séan McCann rocked Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre March 4, plays Kelowna March 5

For Séan McCann, former founding member of Newfoundland’s famous party band Great Big Sea, music saved his life.

When he was 15-years-old, McCann was sexually assaulted by his priest. He avoided his truth by abusing drugs and alcohol.

It took nearly 35 years, but through a song written as a love letter to his mother, McCann found the courage to share his story.

Armed with his acoustic guitar, affectionately dubbed “Old Brown,” McCann, now alost seven years sober and a mental health advocate, shared his songs and story to a near-full crowd at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre Sunday, March 4 in support of CMHA Vernon.

McCann is set to rock Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $45 through rotarycentreforthearts.com.

