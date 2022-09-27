Grammy-winner Alex Cuba to play one night only in Penticton

Cuba is the latest addition to the Route97 Culture Road Trip concert series

The latest performer in the Route97 Culture Road Trip is a Grammy and Juno award winner who will be stopping in Penticton for one night only.

Alex Cuba, whose recognition includes one Grammy, four Latin Grammys and two Juno awards, will be playing at the Cleland Community Theatre on Oct. 21.

A resident of Smithers, B.C. since 2003, Cuba’s latest studio release Mendó earned him his Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album, and his home town celebrated with a Grammy block party.

Mark Greenhalgh of Penticton’s Misty Mountain Productions is one of the co-creators behind the Route97 Culture Road Trip Series, and he is eagerly looking forward to Cuba’s show.

“Alex Cuba is an incredible artist, and we’re very grateful he will be performing for us as part of our 2022 series,” said Greenhalgh. “The work we are doing is building our region up as a viable touring option for both emerging and national-level artists with unforgettable concert experiences.”

The Route97 Culture Road Trip has more shows in store for Penticton as well as Cuba’s performance.

Festival favourite Vancouver Indigifunk band Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz perform on Oct. 8, 2022, at the Dream Café.

CBC darling and Juno-Award Nominee Begonia on Nov. 21, 2022, at the Cleland Community Theatre.

JUNO Award-winning Winnipeg folk and country singer-songwriter William Prince on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Cleland Community Theatre.

Vernon pop-rock artist Andrew Allen’s holiday show will be on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Cleland Community Theatre.

