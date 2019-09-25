The 11th Annual Hopscotch Festival will take place Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Kelowna Curling Club. (Contributed)

Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

The festival starts Friday and features international drinks and food

Kelowna’s Hopscotch Festival of whiskey, beer and spirits is back.

The popular two-day festival will go down this weekend at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Kelowna’s curling club will be transformed into a grand tasting hall, featuring craft and premium beers, spirits from around the globe, the most delicious of scotchs and other whiskeys as well as a selection of wines and spectacular food.

The event will also feature house music and 80’s hits to fit the vibe.

READ MORE: Video resurfaces on mysterious Ogopogo Instagram account

READ MORE: Vitalis Extraction Technology celebrates employee milestone with Kelowna event

If you fall in love with a certain beverage, an on-site pop-up liquor store will address your needs. The festival has teamed up with Kelowna’s Public Liquor to provide the service for the third straight year.

Hopscotch highly recommends leaving your car at home. If you need to drive to the event, Best Western Plus Kelowna is providing ticket holders with discounted rates.

The event is Friday and Saturday and starts at 1 p.m and is close to selling out.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event visit the Hopscotch Festival website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys
Next story
Canadian rockers Big Sugar coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna schools won’t voluntarily excuse students attending climate change rallies

SD23 to give Kelowna students absence if they skip classes for climate change rallies without notice

Canadian rockers Big Sugar coming to Kelowna

The band will be visiting Kelowna on their new album tour Nov. 8

Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary are making waves, George Elliot still in top five

West Kelowna Mayor discusses energy infrastructure needs during Vancouver convention

Mayor Milsom is at the UBCM Convention in Vancouver through the week

Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

The festival starts Friday and features international drinks and food

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Most Read