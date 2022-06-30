leopolds - Left to right Patrick McCann, Malusi Mabaleka, Clint Walker, Kate Poirer

Grab your friends and find out what’s happening Canada Day in Kelowna

Leopold’s servers will be donating their tips to the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

For the first time since 2019, Canada Day will be celebrated around Kelowna with no restrictions.

Downtown is expected to be a hub of activity, as there’s a list of events scheduled including the 23rd annual Canada Day Festival at Waterfront Park and the 47th annual Folkfest at Prospera Place. Stuart Park and City Park will also have festivities going on as Canada celebrates its 155th birthday.

Included in the events is a food fair, a marketplace, drag queen story time, a happy birthday Canada Day cake and more as there is fun for the whole family. There are also five stages that will feature live music and acts throughout the day. The night will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m.

festival

At Leopold’s, a tavern on Bernard Avenue, the majority of the servers working tomorrow, and even some that aren’t, are donating their tips from the day to Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society. The staff wanted to give something back to the Indigenous community after last year’s discovery of children’s graves at residential schools.

And, starting July 1 businesses on Bernard will be extending their patios and the street becomes pedestrian access only.

Across the highway on Lakeshore, Mission Tap House will have live music to celebrate the day. The Carbons will open at 8 p.m. while Hot Sax hits the stage at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 either in advance or at the door.

music

If you’re headed towards Lake Country, check out Upside Cider where you can take in live music in the beer garden area starting at 2 p.m. with Crush.

Have a fun, safe and happy Canada Day everyone!

