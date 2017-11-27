George Thorogood and the Destroyers coming to B.C.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are making four stops in B.C. including Penticton, Kamloops and Coquitlam. Photo courtesy of www.georgethorogood.com

George Thorogood and the Destroyers announce the continuation of their “Rock Party Tour” into 2018 with four stops in British Columbia.

Thorogood will perform at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops on May 9, the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on May 10 and has two dates in Coquitlam at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver on May 11 and 12.

The group is also donating proceeds from their “Rock Party Tour” to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to help find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients.

Earlier this year, Thorogood’s first-ever solo album, Party of One, landed in the Top 10 on Soundscan’s Top Current Blues Albums chart, marking Thorogood’s fastest-selling album in nearly 20 years. The album features 14 cuts of traditional blues, classics and modern blues songs, from John Lee Hooker’s One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer to Hank Williams’ Pictures From Life’s Other Side.

Over the course of the last four decades, Thorogood, with his longtime legendary band, The Destroyers — Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) — has sold more than 15 million albums, released 16 studio albums — including six gold and two platinum discs — and performed more than 8,000 live shows.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ catalog of hits include: Who Do You Love?, I Drink Alone, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, Move It On Over, Get A Haircut, and the anthemic Bad To The Bone.

Tickets go on sale for the Penticton show on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $36, $50 and $77.50 (plus service charges). They are available at www.livenation.com or at www.ValleyFirstTix.com, by phone 1-877-763-2849, or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.